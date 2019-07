Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has come under fire.

The six-time super bowl champion recently took a small jump off a cliff with his daughter while vacationing with family. Video of the jump was posted to Brady’s Instagram page and many in the internet world believe it was not a responsible parenting move.

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell details the incident in the NISSAN Social Drive.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images