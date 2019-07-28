Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry hasn’t had Julian Edelman to lean on in training camp, but the rookie wide receiver is benefiting from the direction of a different New England Patriots great.

Troy Brown, the first standout Patriots receiver of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, has been assisting the team’s coaching staff since the spring, working with a retooled receiving corps that returns just two contributors from last season’s Super Bowl-winning squad.

Headlining the newcomers is Harry, whom the Patriots drafted 32nd overall this spring. And the Arizona State product is taking full advantage of Brown’s expertise.

‘Really everything,” Harry said Sunday when asked what he’s tried to learn from the Patriots Hall of Famer. “He’s just teaching me how to be a complete receiver and how to take my game to the next level.”

He added: ‘He’s one of the greatest receivers who’s ever played here. I can take a lot from him. I’m going to keep asking him questions and keep learning from him every day.’

With Edelman (broken thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) both sidelined as they recover from injuries, the Patriots’ receiver group in camp has consisted of Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis, Gunner Olszewski, Dontrelle Inman and converted quarterback Danny Etling.

Harris has been the clear standout thus far, but Harry has flashed potential, as well, using his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to haul in touchdown passes against starting-caliber cornerbacks Jason McCourty and J.C. Jackson.

His catch on Jackson — a back-shoulder grab reminiscent of the ones that dotted his college highlight reels — was one of the top plays of Saturday’s practice session. On Sunday, Harry caught one pass on two targets during 11-on-11 drills and also laid a nice block on corner Stephon Gilmore to help spring running back Brandon Bolden for a big gain.

“N’Keal, he’s going to be a great guy,” Jackson said Saturday. “I feel like he’s got to just keep working — come out here and work and compete — and I think he’ll contribute a lot this year.”

Brady, who invited Harry to a private workout with Edelman and himself before minicamp, has continued to take an active role in the highly touted 21-year-old’s development. Several times since camp began Thursday, Harry has taken part in small-group side sessions with Brady, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, nailing down the intricacies of the Patriots’ route tree and trying to develop a rapport with their ageless signal-caller.

“It’s a big help having (Brady) out there helping me make it through training camp and just helping me clean up my details and make sure we’re on the same page,” Harry said. “… Just a lot of technique stuff, a lot of timing stuff. Things that are going to come the more that we’re on the field together.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images