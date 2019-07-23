Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry might be in Foxboro, but it doesn’t seem he expected to be there.

With their receiving corps depleted due to a slew of notable departures, the New England Patriots bucked the trend of not drafting wide receivers in the first round, electing to select Harry out of Arizona State with the 32nd overall pick.

Getting the call from the Patriots came as a bit of a surprise.

Harry explained to FOX Sports’ Kristine Leahy he thought either the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens or Oakland Raiders would grab him, but not the Pats.

“No idea. I had no clue,” Harry said, via WEEI.com. “I really was not expecting to go to the Patriots. Honestly, I was thinking I would either go to the Seahawks, or I was thinking the Ravens, the Raiders, so the Patriots I was not expecting. … Just because the draft day was kind of weird. Real nerve-wracking and once they got to No. 32, we were watching the TV and I heard the announcers talking about wide receivers and how they don’t traditionally go wide receiver, and how Bill (Belichick) has never picked a wide receiver (in the first round), so I was like, ‘It’s over. Just get ready for Day 2.’ Then the call came in.”

You can watch Harry’s full interview with Leahy below.

Training camp is set to begin Thursday.

