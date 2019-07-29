Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some players can handle being the subject of wild trade rumors, and some can’t.

Noah Syndergaard, for one, seems to enjoy the attention.

The New York Mets reportedly are “fully intent” on trading the star pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline. And Syndergaard obviously has gotten the memo, judging by a tweet he shared Sunday night.

Take a look:

He also dropped this Instagram post:

But wait, there’s more!

Here’s “Thor’s” new Twitter bio:

Just saw Noah Syndergaard's updated bio: pic.twitter.com/pTZIkGIZrW — John Jackson (@John97Jackson) July 29, 2019

Syndergaard is in the midst of his worst season as a major leaguer.

The hard-throwing right-hander is 7-5 with a pedestrian 4.33 ERA in 20 starts for the lowly Mets.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images