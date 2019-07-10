Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few things in this world seem less pleasant than getting run over by Tacko Fall.

The Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-6, 310 pound center hardly is a small guy, and Denver Nuggets guard Brandon Goodwin on Tuesday was put in the unenviable position of taking a charge from Fall.

During the third quarter of the C’s summer league win over the Nuggets, Fall got a pass in transition at the 3-point line and kept darting to the rim with speed. Goodwin bravely planted his feet in the paint and took a charge from Fall. Goodwin, who is listed at just 6-foot-2 went flying quite a ways as a result.

Tough.

After the game, Goodwin took to Twitter and had a pretty good reaction to the play.

Tacko tried to kill me — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) July 10, 2019

Probably not false.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images