Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of one of the most shocking trades in Red Sox history.

With Boston amidst a tight wild card race, former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein made a bold move just prior to the 2004 MLB trade deadline, shipping beloved shortstop Nomar Garciaparra to the Chicago Cubs via a four-team deal.

Boston received Orlando Cabrera (Montreal Expos), Doug Mientkiewicz (Minnesota Twins) and Alex Gonzalez (Cubs) in return.

And the rest, they say, is history.

Garciaparra spent eight seasons with the Sox, batting .323, earning two batting titles and making five appearances in the MLB All-Star Game during his time with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images