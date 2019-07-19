The San Diego Padres called up pitching prospect Andres Muñoz earlier this week, and the right-handed reliever is setting the world on fire.
Okay, maybe not the world, but definitely radar guns.
The 20-year-old fireballer, who rings in as just the No. 18 prospect in the team’s top 30, can gear back and reach triple digits like it’s an afternoon walk in the park.
Muñoz hit at least 100 mph 16 times on Thursday in two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins. He topped out at 102.3.
Oh, and he has a nasty slider.
How was this dude only the No. 18 prospect again?
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images