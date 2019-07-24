Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With training camp on the horizon, the New England Patriots officially unveiled their 2019 coaching staff Tuesday afternoon with the release of their annual media guide.

Most alterations to the staff — and there were a whole bunch after five assistants took positions elsewhere during the offseason — were reported months ago, but Tuesday’s release included several bits of new information.

Here’s a quick rundown:

— Joe Kim, who came aboard a “pass rush consultant” last season, has a new title: director of skill development.

— Cole Popovich, a Patriots coaching assistant for each of the last four seasons, was promoted to assistant running backs coach. He’ll work alongside Ivan Fears, who’s entering his 23rd season as a Patriots assistant.

— Greg Schiano’s abrupt departure didn’t alter Bob Fraser’s plans. Fraser, who coached under Schiano in each of the latter’s last 11 seasons as a college or NFL head coach/defensive coordinator, is staying on as a Patriots coaching assistant. Former Youngstown State offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo also will work as a coaching assistant, with Brian Belichick remaining in that role, as well.

— Steve Belichick’s media guide entry lists his position group as “secondary, safeties,” suggesting he’ll take on additional responsibilities in the defensive backfield this season. That makes sense considering the Patriots’ new cornerbacks coach is 25-year-old former pro lacrosse player Mike Pellegrino, who’s entering his first year as a position coach after spending the last four as a coaching assistant.

— As expected, the Patriots do not have an official defensive coordinator. Head coach Bill Belichick is expected to handle those duties this season, but it was notable to see first-year inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo calling defensive signals during minicamp. We’ll see if that continues once training camp practice begins Thursday.

Here is the Patriots’ full 2019 coaching staff:

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Josh McDaniels

Running backs: Ivan Fears

Offensive line: Dante Scarnecchia

Tight ends: Nick Caley

Special teams coordinator/wide receivers: Joe Judge

Defensive line: Bret Bielema

Inside linebackers: Jerod Mayo

Outside linebackers: DeMarcus Covington

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino

Secondary, safeties: Steve Belichick

Assistant quarterbacks: Mick Lombardi

Assistant running backs: Cole Popovich

Director of skill development: Joe Kim

Coaching assistants: Brian Belichick, Carmen Bricillo, Bob Fraser

Head strength and conditioning: Moses Cabrera

Assistant strength and conditioning: Deron Mayo

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images