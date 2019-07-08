Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s better than collecting all six Infinity Stones?

Well, obviously nothing, but six Super Bowl rings ain’t half bad.

Tom Brady on Monday shared a photo of himself wearing a toy Power Gauntlet, a replica of the weapon that Iron Man used to vanquish Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” Roughly two hours later, the New England Patriots offered an updated version of the photo.

Take a look:

Fixed it 😉 pic.twitter.com/pe3azef31E — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 8, 2019

Side note: That looks nothing like Tom Brady.

In other Patriots-related news, the defending Super Bowl champions are set to open training camp on July 25. New England will begin the 2019 season a little over a month later when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8 in a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports