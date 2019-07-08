What’s better than collecting all six Infinity Stones?
Well, obviously nothing, but six Super Bowl rings ain’t half bad.
Tom Brady on Monday shared a photo of himself wearing a toy Power Gauntlet, a replica of the weapon that Iron Man used to vanquish Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.” Roughly two hours later, the New England Patriots offered an updated version of the photo.
Take a look:
Side note: That looks nothing like Tom Brady.
In other Patriots-related news, the defending Super Bowl champions are set to open training camp on July 25. New England will begin the 2019 season a little over a month later when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8 in a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports