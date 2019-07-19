Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a week still remaining before training camp starts up, there isn’t much going on in the world of the NFL.

So that leaves us with checking in on Tom Brady, Gisele and family on vacation in Costa Rica, and laughing at Julian Edelman’s Instagram posts.

Well, here’s something else that will make New England Patriots fans chuckle.

USA Today’s Doug Farrar released his top 100 players in the NFL, and while Brady cracks the top 20, coming in at No. 19, he is curiously low among other quarterbacks. “Tom Terrific™” rings in as the sixth quarterback in the league.

He is behind Aaron Rodgers (17), Philip Rivers (15), Russell Wilson (9), Drew Brees (3) and Patrick Mahomes (2).

Furthermore, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore comes in at No. 11 on the list, the highest ranked Patriots player. The only other New England player on the list is Shaq Mason at No. 30.

Farrar doesn’t slight Brady by any means in his reasoning, but after the Chris Simms debacle, rankings have become a bit of a hot-button issue.

But even “Madden NFL” has Brady rated higher than this.

