NFL rookies often deal with different types of hazing during their first training camp experience. In the past, veterans have given the young guns hair cuts of their choosing that normally aren’t too popular with the rookies. N’Keal Harry is praying that doesn’t happen to him.

The New England Patriots first-round pick recently appeared on Fox Sports 1’s “Fair Game,” with Kristine Leahy. After the interview, Leahy asked Harry about a potential rookie haircut on her Instagram story, and he immediately pleaded for his teammates to stay away from the hair.

“Let’s just say this,” Harry said, as transcribed by MassLive. “Let’s just hope I don’t get a rookie haircut, because if I do, confidence is out the window, production might go down a little bit, so I might as well just keep the hair on the head. Think of something else.”

When Leahy asked if Harry thinks Tom Brady will bring out the clippers, he resorted to prayers.

“Let’s pray. I’ll do anything.”

(You can watch the full clip here.)

Harry was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product should provide Brady with a quality downfield target, whether he gets a late summer haircut or not.

