Tedy Bruschi is resting comfortably at home after suffering a stroke Thursday, and has been greeted by well-wishers since the news broke.

The New England Patriots released their own statement regarding the former linebacker, wishing a “complete recovery” for the 46-year-old. And now Julian Edelman is sending out his own message.

Edelman took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture of Bruschi to his story. Check it out:

From one legend to another: pic.twitter.com/k4TbmlS3vw — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 6, 2019

This is the second stroke Bruschi has suffered, his first coming in 2005 just three days after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images