Tedy Bruschi is resting comfortably at home after suffering a stroke Thursday, and has been greeted by well-wishers since the news broke.
The New England Patriots released their own statement regarding the former linebacker, wishing a “complete recovery” for the 46-year-old. And now Julian Edelman is sending out his own message.
Edelman took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture of Bruschi to his story. Check it out:
This is the second stroke Bruschi has suffered, his first coming in 2005 just three days after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images