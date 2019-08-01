Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are notorious for having a difficult playbook to learn, but that hasn’t been the case for wide receiver Maurice Harris.

The former Washington Redskins wideout has been impressive thus far at training camp, even gaining some praise from Bill Belichick. Harris gives his wife, Kayla, credit for helping him get accustomed to the new playbook, according to The Athletic’s Nick Underhill.

“She helps out a lot,” Maurice said. “She helps me more than she thinks she does.”

Her father is Carolina Panthers secondary coach Richard Rodgers, while her brother is Philadelphia Eagles tight end, also named Richard Rodgers. So she certainly is no stranger to the game.

“We’ll go through all of them with him at F, and then all of him at X, and then all of them with him at Z,” Kayla said. “He’ll have me mix them to try to throw him off. So, he can quiz himself and be better. We do that every night.

Plenty of players have personal coaches and trainers that help them succeed at the professional level; Harris’ just happens to be his spouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images