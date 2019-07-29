Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots brought in defensive end Michael Bennett this offseason, but the 33-year-old was absent from the first three days of training camp.

Bennett was present for day four in Foxboro, Mass. and spoke to the media about, well, his absence. The former Philadelphia Eagle said he had a family matter to deal with and added that head coach Bill Belichick was very understanding.

To hear everything Bennett said, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.