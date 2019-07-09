Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Training camp is less than one month away, and the New England Patriots are beginning to release the start times for this year’s practices.

The first three sessions will take place July 25, 26 and 27, with each practice beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET. Gates will open at 8 a.m. ET.

All three sessions will take place at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium and are free and open to the public.

The team will release more dates as we move closer to the beginning of training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images