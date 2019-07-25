Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there anything Tom Brady doesn’t excel at?

Sure, the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t the fastest runner, but he’s certainly improved his 40-yard dash time since 2000. And when Brady isn’t jumping off of cliffs and preparing for a seventh Super Bowl Title, he’s busy being No. 1 at something he can thank the fans for — Jersey sales.

Brady was atop NFL licensed jersey sales for the third straight season, according to NFLPA. He also is the only player to appear three times at No. 1 since 2014.

The top-10 include Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 2, Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack at No. 3 and New York Jets’ Sam Darnold at No. 4.

Take a look at who cracked the top-10.

Training camp officially opens Thursday, and we’re sure there will be plenty of No. 12 jerseys in attendance at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images