FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots took it easy in their annual Monday night practice inside Gillette Stadium, shedding the pads for a walk-through.

The practice, which came after Rodney Harrison’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saw an uptick in involvement for center David Andrews, who was limited in his return to the practice field Saturday and Sunday. Andrews participated in full-team drills, which were run at half-speed and without contact. Foxboro residents and season-ticket holders could attend the session.

— Rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and rookie offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) weren’t spotted.

— Offensive lineman Cole Croston, who’s on the physically unable to perform list, was spotted for the first time this summer. He wasn’t in uniform and only observed the practice.

— Wide receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP), safety Nate Ebner (PUP) and rookie cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) were present but not in uniform nor participating.

— Dan Skipper played with the first-team at left tackle with Isaiah Wynn limited. Skipper and Wynn are on completely different ends of the length spectrum. At 6-foot-10, Skipper is the tallest player in the NFL. At 6-foot-2, Wynn would be the shortest offensive tackle in the league.

— Wide receivers Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry all saw time with quarterback Tom Brady. Harry dropped a pass from Brady in the half-speed work.

— Harris and defensive tackles Mike Pennel and Lawrence Guy met with reporters after practice. Brady initially was scheduled to speak for the first time this summer.

— Safety Patrick Chung shed his red non-contact jersey but spent most of the session as a scout-team running back.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN