FOXBORO, Mass. — All was right again at New England Patriots training camp Saturday when Tom Brady returned to practice in the team’s first full-pads session of the summer.

Brady was out of uniform and sat out of Friday’s practice. He did struggle a bit in his return to the field Saturday, however.

— Brady went 0-of-4 in 11-on-11 drills and 2-of-8 overall. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer went 2-of-2 in 11s and 4-of-4 overall. Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 2-of-2 in 11-on-11s and 3-of-4 overall.

— Running back Sony Michel and center David Andrews also returned to practice. Michel was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

— Defensive end Michael Bennett, offensive lineman Cole Croston (PUP), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were not present.

— Wide receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP), cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) and safety Nate Ebner (PUP) were present but not in uniform nor participating.

— Former Patriots Randy Moss, Rob Ninkovich, Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest were in attendance. Troy Brown also continues working with wide receivers in a coaching capacity.

— Safety Patrick Chung and wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Maurice Harris and Gunner Olszewski fielded punts.

— Brady worked with rookie wideouts N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers during punt drills. Hoyer worked with running backs Michel and James White in those same punt drills.

— Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson broke up passes from Brady during 11-on-11s. Jackson covered a lot of ground deflecting a deep pass intended for Phillip Dorsett.

— The Patriots focused heavily on the ground game in practice. They also conducted some 1-on-1 drills between pass rushers and offensive linemen. Defensive end Derek Rivers, interior offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive tackle Nick Thurman all had wins.

— Isaiah Wynn, Michel and Andrews all were limited. Left guard Joe Thuney filled in for Wynn at left tackle, while Ferentz played left guard and Ted Karras snapped the ball at center.

— We keep saying this, but wide receiver Maurice Harris continues to stand out. He snagged a ball out of the air during full-team drills on a throw from Hoyer.

— Harry caught a leaping touchdown pass from Hoyer in the end zone over Jackson.

