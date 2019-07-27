Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two offensive starters returned to action Saturday in the first padded practice of New England Patriots training camp.

Running back Sony Michel and center David Andrews both rejoined on Day 3 of camp after sitting out the first two sessions Thursday and Friday.

“Sony will start practicing here this morning,” Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio announced before practice. “A slight adjustment relative to where he’s been.”

Michel, who was removed from the physically unable to peform list, had been sidelined since before spring minicamp as he recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery. His return coincided with the first full-contact practice of the summer.

Neither Michel nor Andrews was a full participant, however. Michel was more involved — taking part in running back drills and catching passes from Tom Brady during a side session — but both Georgia products sat out team drills, as did fellow ex-Bulldog Isaiah Wynn.

It’s unclear what kept Andrews out of the previous two practices.

“David is day to day,” Caserio said Saturday morning. “Each day we’ll come in here, see where everyone is, go out there, and ultimately, we’re going to do what’s best for our team and our players.”

Defensive end Michael Bennett remained absent. He has yet to take the field in his first Patriots training camp.

“Michael is excused for personal reasons,” Caserio said, confirming an earlier report by ESPN’s Field Yates. “Michael has been great to work with, so we’ll leave it at that. I really don’t want to get into it any further.”

Brady was a full participant at practice after watching Friday’s session in workout clothes.

“Every day we do what we think is best,” he said. “Tom’s fine. I wouldn’t put too much stock in that.”

As was the case Thursday and Friday, wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas, cornerback Ken Webster and safety Nate Ebner were present at practice but did not participate. Edelman is on the non-football injury list, and Thomas, Webster and Ebner are on the PUP list.

Along with Bennett, offensive tackles Cole Croston (PUP) and Yodny Cajuste (NFI) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart were absent Saturday. Cowart left Friday’s practice early with an apparent knee injury.

Quarterback Danny Etling continued to practice as a wide receiver.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice in full pads again Sunday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images