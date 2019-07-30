Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots shook up their offensive line Tuesday, waiving one player and signing another.

The Patriots waived offensive lineman Cole Croston with a non-football injury designation. They also signed offensive tackle Martez Ivey.

Croston, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2017. He appeared in five games over two seasons with the Patriots.

Ivey, 24, went undrafted out of Florida this spring. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but dealt with a calf injury during the pre-draft process.

The Patriots still have an open roster spot after offensive lineman J.J. Dielman retired Monday.

The Patriots now have Ivey, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Ted Karras, Dan Skipper, Hjalte Froholdt, Yodny Cajuste, James Ferentz, Cedrick Lang, Tyler Gauthier and Tyree St. Louis on their offensive line depth chart.

Cajuste is on the non-football injury list.

