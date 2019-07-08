Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pedro Martinez had his fair share of All-Star Game experience, appearing in eight Midsummer Classics over the course of his career.

But now it seems the Hall of Fame pitcher wants to switch gears a bit and take a crack at the Home Run Derby. That is, if he ever were to get invited to participate in one.

Martinez spent 11 seasons in the National League between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1992-97), New York Mets (2005-08) and Philadelphia Phillies (2009), so he’s not a complete stranger to hitting. Obviously, pitching is where he excelled seeing how his career batting average is just .099 with 18 RBIs, six doubles and two (!) triples.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher took to Twitter on Monday ahead of the 2019 Home Run Derby and posted a picture of him in the batter’s box with the caption, “My invitation to participate in the homerun derby must have gotten lost in the mail… but maybe I’ll get one next year! 😂 #homerunderby #allstargame #mlb”

(You can see the tweet here)

We don’t think anyone would be opposed to seeing the 47-year-old pick up a bat and launch one into the seats. But as Martinez said, maybe next year.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images