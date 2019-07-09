Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Alonso is your 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby champion.

But it didn’t come without some serious competition from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The New York Mets first baseman outlasted Carlos Santana in Round 1 before beating Ronald Acuña Jr. to get to the finals.

Guerrero belted a record-high 29 home runs in the first round before doing it all again the middle frame against Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Joc Pederson. But it took triple overtime and setting another record before the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman punched his ticket to Round 3 in thrilling fashion.

The 20-year-old clubbed 22 home runs in the final round, bringing his total to 91 (!) in the competition. Alonso came out strong though, and ended up taking home the $1 million prize with 23 dingers.

Alonso had the third-highest home runs in the event with 57, behind Pederson (60) and Guerrero (91).

Man, what a show they put on.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images