The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to claim the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the second straight championship for the women and fourth overall.

The victory prompted many to share their congratulatory messages on Twitter, including Tom Brady and other prominent athletes and public figures.

And now you can add President Donald Trump to the mix.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

As you probably know, Megan Rapinoe made it clear she would not go to the White House if the USWNT indeed won the World Cup. Trump responded by inviting the team despite the outcome.

The ladies had plenty of fun celebrating the win after the fact, and will continue the party Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

