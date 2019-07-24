Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t the strongest and he’s certainly not the biggest.

He’s not the fastest wide receiver in the league either, nor does he boast the best hands. None of this ever has hampered Edelman, however, as the New England Patriots wideout has put together a potentially Hall of Fame career from scratch.

Edelman’s impact was put on display in the 2018 season, which saw the Patriots go 2-2 through their first four games while Edelman was suspended. New England began to put it together upon Edelman’s return and saved its best football for the biggest moments, which resulted in the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy. Thanks to a stellar 10-catch performance, Edelman garnered Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

The 33-year-old’s efforts last season were recognized by his peers in the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2019,” which slates Edelman at No. 90. Among players who offered praise to Edelman was Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams, who explained what makes Edelman a nightmare to defend.

“I mean, the quickness, the smarts on the field, his connection with (Tom) Brady,” the two-time Pro Bowl wideout said. “All of that stuff tied in together makes him really, really tough to guard.”

Tough to find any flaws in that assessment.

The Patriots also recognized Edelman’s efforts well before the start of the 2019 season by granting No. 11 a two-year extension. Edelman through social media has made his excitement for the new campaign abundantly clear, but the three-time champion will have to wait a bit before he takes the practice fields as he nurses a thumb injury.

Edelman’s Patriots teammates, meanwhile, will kick off training camp Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images