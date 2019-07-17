Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player in Boston Red Sox history, has died. He was 85.
NESN’s Tom Caron reported the news Wednesday during NESN’s Red Sox pregame coverage.
Green broke Boston’s color barrier 60 years ago and recently was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018. He made his Major League Baseball debut July 21, 1959. Green’s first game at Fenway Park came just two weeks later.
Green amassed a career .246 batting average with 74 RBIs, 13 home runs and 12 stolen bases in five big-league seasons. He spent four of those with the Red Sox.
