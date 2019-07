Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers sure knows how to extend a hit streak in style.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman entered Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with an eight-game hit streak under his belt. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Devers launched one over the left field wall at Comerica Park, extending his hit streak to nine games and giving the Sox a 3-0 lead.

Check it out:

Devers just doing his thing out in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/XuudD4aHTx — NESN (@NESN) July 5, 2019

What. A. Shot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports