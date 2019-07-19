Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been spectacular so far in 2019, and his numbers certainly reflect his recent success.

Devers is second in the American League for the best batting average (.325) behind the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu and most hits (73) behind the Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield.

For more on where Devers ranks in the American League, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

