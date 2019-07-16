Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has claimed the first individual award of his Major League Baseball career.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced Tuesday the Boston Red Sox third baseman is the team’s Heart and Hustle Award winner in 2019. Devers’ demonstrated passion and dedication won ex-MLB players’ votes, which the MLBPAA tallied just before the All-Star Break. The MLBPAA will formally recognize Devers’ award win prior to an upcoming home game.

The Heart and Hustle Award ” honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game,” per the MLBPAA. “The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players.”

As the Red Sox’s recipient, Devers becomes a finalist for the MLB-wide award. He’ll compete with 29 other team winners, and MLBPAA will announce the overall winner No. 7 in New York City at the annual Legends for Youth Dinner.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia won the overall Heart and Hustle Award in 2013, and Mookie Betts won it in 2018.

Perhaps Devers, 22, will help the Red Sox win back-to-back Heart and Hustle Awards and go on to claim other prestigious individual prizes?

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images