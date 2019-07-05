Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few in Major League Baseball have been as hot as Rafael Devers is at the moment.

The Boston Red Sox’s third baseman has been on an absolute tear of late, enjoying the midst of an eight-game hit streak. But Devers’ recent stretch goes so much further than just getting a hit in each of the last eight games. Devers has been tearing the cover off the ball, with 10 extra-base hits over the source of his streak.

Check out more behind the numbers of Devers’ streak in the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images