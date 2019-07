Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been hitting pretty well for the last couple months, but just how good has he been?

Really, really good.

In his last 28 games, the Boston Red Sox third baseman — who has torched the Sox’s opponent Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays — is hitting .393, with some impressive power numbers to boot.

To see some of Devers’ numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images