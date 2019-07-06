Rafael Devers has been nothing short of miraculous at the plate of late.
The Boston Red Sox third baseman has been on a tear, enjoying a nine-game hitting streak that continued Friday night with a two-run homer in a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers. Devers recently has slid into the No. 2 spot in Boston’s lineup, and that moves has paid dividends for the Sox, as seen in Devers’ scorching pace at the moment.
He’s not an All-Star, which led to Alex Cora cracking a joke after Friday’s win, but the numbers are still something to behold.
