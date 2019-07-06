Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been nothing short of miraculous at the plate of late.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman has been on a tear, enjoying a nine-game hitting streak that continued Friday night with a two-run homer in a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers. Devers recently has slid into the No. 2 spot in Boston’s lineup, and that moves has paid dividends for the Sox, as seen in Devers’ scorching pace at the moment.

He’s not an All-Star, which led to Alex Cora cracking a joke after Friday’s win, but the numbers are still something to behold.

Check them out in the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.