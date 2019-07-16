Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you didn’t notice, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has made a number of improvements to his game between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. And his numbers certainly show it.

Back in 2018, Devers averaged .240 at the plate with 52 runs scored and 66 RBI’s through 121 games played. In 2019, however, the 22-year-old is averaging .326 at the plate with 72 runs scored and 66 RBI in just 91 games played.

Check out more of Devers’ 2018 and 2019 stats in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images