Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jalen Beeks pitched in just two games for the Red Sox before being traded for Nathan Eovaldi in 2018.

And now he will be tasked with pitching against his former team when Boston begin its three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

#Rays Jalen Beeks starts against his former #RedSox mates Monday. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) July 21, 2019

Beeks’ appearances in a Red Sox uniform weren’t ones to remember, as the left-hander tossed a combined 6 1/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Rays acquired Beeks last summer for Eovaldi and he quickly became a fan favorite after his first two starts for the Red Sox. As you probably remember, Eovaldi became a 2018 World Series hero in Game 3 for tossing six innings of relief in the eventual 18-inning marathon loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beeks has pitched well for Tampa Bay this season with a 5-0 record and 2.78 ERA.

It’s possible fans will see both Beeks and Eovaldi pitch Monday night with Eovaldi’s now is part of the bullpen since being activated from the 60-day injured list.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images