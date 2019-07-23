Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Arsenal fuel its fans’ dreams by beating Real Madrid?

The teams will face off Tuesday night in Landover, Md., at FedEx Field in a 2019 International Champions Cup game. The preseason encounter will pit European soccer’s most successful club, Real Madrid, against Premier League mainstay Arsenal, which hopes to return in 2019-20 to heights it enjoyed in previous campaigns.

Arsenal has won all three of its preseason games so far, while Real Madrid fell to Bayern Munich on Sunday in its preseason opener.

ESPN will broadcast Real Madrid versus Arsenal in English, and ESPN Deportes USA will broadcast the game in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images