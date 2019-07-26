Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fans in the tri-state area are set to feast on heaping morsels of Spanish soccer.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J. at MetLife Stadium in an International Champions Cup game, which pits rivals from Spain’s capital city against one another. These teams have never met outside of Europe before, so Friday’s game will be memorable.

Atletico Madrid finished second and Real Madrid finished third in La Liga (the Spanish league) last season, and both are keen to topple FC Barcelona from the domestic summit this term.

ESPN will broadcast Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid in English, and ESPN Deportes USA will broadcast the game in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images