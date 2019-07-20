The Boston Red Sox finally have added a closer to the roster.
The Red Sox on Saturday activated right-hander Nathan Eovaldi off the 60-day injured list ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Eovaldi, who underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, suffered a setback while rehabbing in early June.
Pitcher Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the roster.
Eovaldi, 29, will serve as a “traditional” closer for Boston going forward. However, he and the Red Sox have not ruled out a return to the rotation before the end of the 2019 regular season.
Eovaldi is 0-0 this season with a 6.00 ERA. He has yet to record a save in eight-plus seasons in Major League Baseball.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images