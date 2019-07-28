Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got off to a slow start in the spring of 2019.

Of course, things are trending in the right direction at the moment, but a World Series hangover hung over the team in April and May. Playing late into the fall can impact a team in a number of ways, and that surely was the case for Boston early this season. For Red Sox players Todd Walker and Steve Lyons discussed the topic with Tom Caron earlier this week.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images