The Boston Red Sox bullpen definitely has struggled this season, but their ranks in the American League could be worse.

Entering Tuesday, Sox relievers rank second in the AL with 393 strikeouts and eighth in earned runs with a 4.37 ERA. However, the team is tops in the AL with 17 blown saves, a problem the Sox hope to shore up with the return of Nathan Eovaldi.

For more on the bullpen, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

