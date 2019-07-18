Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to keep the ball rolling during a critical juncture in their schedule.

Boston is bound for Baltimore for a three-game set against the Orioles that kicks off Friday night with David Price on the mound.

The lefty was taxed by the Dodgers in his last start, throwing 113 pitches in just five innings, but he limited the damage, giving up just one earned run. Price loves pitching at Camden Yards, where he is 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 12 starts. He will be opposed by John Means.

For more on Friday’s game preview, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images