During his two-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval earned a reputation for being anything but a “heart and hustle” guy.

Well, things apparently have changed since he rejoined the San Francisco Giants.

Sandoval on Tuesday was named the recipient of the Giants’ Heart & Hustle Award, given annually to players who demonstrate passion and “best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” This is not a drill; the Giants actually are telling us that Sandoval has been their hardest-working, most passionate player this season.

Take a look:

Congrats to Pablo Sandoval, our 2019 Heart & Hustle Award winner! 🐼🧡🏃🏽‍♂️ This award honors active players who demonstarate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/OnVzpa8kYu — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 16, 2019

Hey, maybe the guy really has turned over a new leaf. Consider us skeptical, though.

The Venezuelan infielder is hitting .269 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs while appearing in 85 of 94 games this season.

By the way, Rafael Devers took home the award for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images