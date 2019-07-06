Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After putting up some dismal first inning numbers during the first half of the season, the Red Sox appear to have found a spark.

Over the last eight games, Boston is 27-for-37 (a .621 average) including 13 extra-base hits, 19 runs and four walks. The Sox had averaged a measly .173 at the plate through the first half, but manager Alex Cora vowed to find a solution.

But will this streak continue?

For more on their recent first inning success, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images