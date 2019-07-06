After putting up some dismal first inning numbers during the first half of the season, the Red Sox appear to have found a spark.
Over the last eight games, Boston is 27-for-37 (a .621 average) including 13 extra-base hits, 19 runs and four walks. The Sox had averaged a measly .173 at the plate through the first half, but manager Alex Cora vowed to find a solution.
But will this streak continue?
