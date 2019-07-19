Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This may not be the Red Sox’s best season in recent memory, but they have found plenty of success against one American League East team.

Boston is 5-1 against the Baltimore Orioles this season at Camden Yards. Despite losing their first matchup, the Red Sox have won five straight games in Baltimore, and will look to extend that streak Friday night.

For more on Boston’s success against the O’s, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

