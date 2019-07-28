Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a good couple of days for the Boston Red Sox.

After smacking New York Yankees pitching in the first two contests of a four-game set, the Red Sox did, well, much of the same Saturday evening. Boston moved itself one win away from a sweep with a convincing 9-5 win over the Yankees.

So what’s been going well for the Sox lately? Well, a lot of things.

To hear Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez and Matt Barnes give their take on the recent surge against New York, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.