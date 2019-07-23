Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are going to have a tough few weeks against their upcoming opponents, especially considering they’ll be taking on division rivals.

Boston currently sits 10 games back of the American League East leading New York Yankees, and one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second in the division. These next few weeks are going to be pretty telling for the Red Sox, as they’re set to face only the Rays and Yankees through Aug. 4.

To hear more about the upcoming schedule, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images