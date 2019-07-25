Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2019 has not been the most successful season for the Red Sox, especially when it comes to playing the Yankees.

Boston is just 1-6 in games against New York this season, including two massive losses to the Bronx Bombers in London this summer. Red Sox pitchers have struggled to success against the Yankees in particular, with 6.15 and 11.01 ERAs for Red Sox starters and relievers, respectively.

For more on Boston’s stats against New York, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images