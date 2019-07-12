Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 1967 Boston Red Sox are one of the most beloved teams in franchise history.

Nicknamed the “impossible dream,” season, the Red Sox won 92 games and went to the World Series, where they eventually fell to the St. Louis Cardinals. But even the most die-hard fans of the ’67 team might not remember Ken Poulsen.

Poulsen got a cup of coffee with the Red Sox in the 1967 season, playing in five games as a 19-year-old infielder. He went 1-for-5 with a double, and never played in the big leagues again. Poulsen died in 2017, without ever being recognized as part of the “impossible dream.”

Friday night, the Red Sox honored Poulsen’s family on the field at Fenway Park before their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, presenting them with a ring from the 1967 American League pennant.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images