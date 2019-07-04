Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are spending their Fourth Of July north of the border by wrapping up a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Boston is looking to continue its impressive success on Independence Day, riding a five-game winning streak dating back to 2014. The Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals 3-0 last year on The Fourth.

Thursday marks Boston’s first ever Independence Day game in Toronto and its third consecutive on the road.

For more on the Red Sox’s Fourth Of July winning streak, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images