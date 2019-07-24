Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe the Boston Red Sox should play all their games at Tropicana Field.

Alex Cora’s club is a perfect 5-0 this season at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, including victories in the first two games of their current three-game set. The Red Sox have a chance to secure their second three-game sweep in St. Petersburg of the year when they face Rays on Wednesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images