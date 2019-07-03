Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Their season-long first inning stats might not be the most impressive, but the Red Sox have had some success in the first frame as of late.

Boston scored at least four runs in the first inning in each of the last three games, tying a major league record. It is just the third time the feat has been accomplished in Red Sox history, as well. The last time the Sox pulled this off was in 1974.

Can they make more history Wednesday night?

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images