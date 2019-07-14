Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale just doesn’t have his best stuff this season, continuing his recent skid in the Boston Red Sox’s 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Sale hasn’t been shy about acknowledging his shortcomings this season and has appeared all but pleased with his stuff in 2019. After Saturday’s loss, Sale continued to shoulder the blame for his lack of success.

“I’ve got no other excuses. I’m just not getting it done,” he said, per The Eagle-Tribune’s Chris Mason. “There’s no other way to paint it. No other way to put it. I’ve got nobody else to blame.”

But manager Alex Cora told reporters it’s not all Sale’s fault.

“We need to get this right. And that’s on us, the coaching staff,” he said, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

So what’s next?

“Whether it’s mechanics or usage, we’ve got to get him in the right place,” he said, per Smith. “We’re looking hard the next four days and he’ll be out there on Thursday and be ready to go.”

In fact, Sale is confident he can still turn things around.

“I really haven’t done a whole lot right this year. So like I said, it’s on me,” he said, per Mason. I’ve gotta find a way. And I’m confident I will.”

Here are some more notes from Saturday’s Dodgers-Red Sox game:

— Sale hasn’t had much (if any) success at Fenway Park this season whatsoever. Thanks to Saturday’s loss, the southpaw now holds the team record for the most consecutive winless starts at Fenway.

Sale is now assured of the all-time Fenway record for consecutive winless starts (13) https://t.co/DV1f83RS8Q — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2019

— Prior to suffering a second setback with his shoulder in 2018, Sale had himself a 2.52 ERA. Since then, he’s racked up a 4.21 ERA through 139 innings pitched, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Chris Sale had a 2.52 ERA for the Red Sox before that second setback with his shoulder last season. He has a 4.21 in 139 innings since counting the postseason. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 14, 2019

— Sale has allowed five or more runs in his last three outings, the longest stretch of its kind in his career. The last time he did so in back-to-back games was in 2015.

#RedSox Chris Sale has now allowed 5+ earned runs in 3 straight games, longest such stretch of his career. Before this season, Sale hadn't had such outings in back-to-back gamers since 2015. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 14, 2019

— Steven Wright exited Saturday’s game after taking a comebacker to his right foot in the seventh inning. X-ray returned negative for the knuckleballer.

Wright has a right foot contusion. Xrays negative. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 14, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images